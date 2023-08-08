HOUSTON (KIAH) — She is a teenager already taking the world by storm. Now she’s been crowned the new Miss Texas Teen USA 2023!

Meet the incredible Haylee Puckett! This Houston area teenager is on a mission to help others. And when she won the title of Texas’ top teen, her life changed forever. Not only does it open up doors for her, but the title also provides a bigger platform to help other teenagers too.

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton sat down with Haylee to talk with her about what she had to say to encourage other teens to reach their dreams, and what she’s looking forward to the most as she prepares to compete for the title of Miss Teen USA 2023, in September, in Reno, Nevada.