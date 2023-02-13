Hotel deals, spa, boat rides, dinner are just a few of the Valentine's offerings

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Are you looking for a wonderful place to celebrate Valentine’s Day with someone you care about? Well, Moody Gardens could be the place for you and your Boo to celebrate the season of love!

Moody Gardens is offering a number of activities and opportunities to enjoy a relaxing and romantic get-a-way for the weekend before and the day of Valentine’s Day.

Moody Gardens

Valentine’s at Shearn’s

February 10, 11 and 14, 2023

You can make your reservations for a romantic date night at Shearn’s Seafood and Prime Steaks on the 9th floor of the Moody Gardens Hotel. Chef Kevin has created two unique Valentine’s menus, one will be offered the weekend before Valentine’s and the other is only available on Valentine’s Day. Moody Gardens say you don’t want to miss these incredible offerings. Create unforgettable memories with delectable dining and a captivating sunset with your special someone.

Moody Gardens

Valentines Spa Packages

Enjoy a 20% discount on single service!

Or check out the Romantic Retreat

50 Minute Swedish Couples Massage with Back Scrub & Hot Stone Foot Massage, Couples Hydrotherapy Bubble Bath, Indulge in Chocolate Strawberries & 2 Glasses of Champagne

2 Hours $440.00

Reserve a treatment at the Galveston spa by calling 409-683-4440 to schedule your next appointment.

Please provide any special requests in advance.

Moody Gardens

Sweetheart Cruise Aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Embark on a romantic buffet dinner cruise with breathtaking views of Galveston’s Offatts Bayou. Enjoy music, dancing and cocktails aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat. Your ticket includes admission for two, a buffet dinner, a two-hour sail, and three drink tickets per person. Additional drinks are available for purchase at our cashless bar. Boarding and bar open at 6 p.m. followed by sailing and dinner at 7 p.m.

Moody Gardens

Valentine’s Dinner at the Aquarium Pyramid

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Enjoy a special evening inside the Aquarium Pyramid with a romantic dinner at your choice of available exhibits. The buffet dinner includes delectable entrees, accompanying sides, and dessert. Your selected choice of champagne or wine will be waiting at your table. Guests will also receive a single rose and one souvenir photo per party.

Moody Gardens

Book your romantic getaway at Moody Gardens Hotel and Spa. This Romance package includes a luxurious guest room for the night, chocolate truffles, your choice of wine (sparkling, red, or white), $50 breakfast credit towards room service and covered parking for one night per package reserved. Must be booked 2 days in advance.

For more information, head on over to the Moody Gardens Link .