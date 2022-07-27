HOUSTON (CW39) The “MTV Video Music Award” nominees were announced yesterday. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow lead with seven, followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six. The ceremony will be Sunday, August 28th. Voting is open.

Video of the Year:

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Drake featuring Future and Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Brutal”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Song of the Year:

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Best New Artist:

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Maneskin

Seventeen

Best Pop Video:

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Traitor”

Best Hip-Hop Video:

Eminem and Snoop Dogg, “From the D 3 the LBC”

Future featuring Drake and Tems, “Wait for U”

Kendrick Lamar, “N95”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem?”

Pusha T, “Diet Coke”

Best R&B Video:

Alicia Keys, “City of Gods (Part 2)”

Chloe, “Have Mercy”

H.E.R., “For Anyone”

Normani featuring Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA, and Cardi B, “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd, “Out of Time”

Best Rock Video:

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Jack White, “Taking Me Back”

Muse, “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Shinedown, “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace, “So Called Life”

Best Alternative Video:

Avril Lavigne featuring Blackbear, “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons and JID, “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly featuring Willow, “Emo Girl”

Maneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Panic! At the Disco, “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots, “Saturday”

Willow and Avril Lavigne featuring Travis Barker, “G R O W”

Best K-Pop Video:

BTS, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy, “Loco”

Lisa, “Lalisa”

Seventeen, “Hot”

Stray Kids, “Maniac”

Twice, “The Feels”

Best Collaboration:

Drake featuring Future and Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone and The Weeknd, “One Right Now”

Rosalia featuring The Weeknd, “La Fama”

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Best Video for Good:

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

Latto, “P*ssy” (P-word that rhymes with wussy)

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama, “This Hell”

Stromae, “Fils de joie” (He’s a Belgian rapper. Song title means “Son of Joy”)

Best Metaverse Performance (Yes, it’s a thing!):

Blackpink the Virtual

BTS, Minecraft

Charli XCX, Roblox

Justin Bieber, An Interactive Virtual Experience

Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande, Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience, Roblox

You can find the full list of nominees, including the “professional categories” like Best Choreography and Best Editing, at the “VMA” website.