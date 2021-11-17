MUST SEE: Magical Winter Lights in Baytown returns as culture and food holiday adventure

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Magical Winter Lights is returning this winter and rebuilding at Houston Raceway in Baytown from November 19, 2021 through January 2, 2022.

Visitors can expect the Magical Winter Lights landmarks such as the entrance castle, dinosaur exhibits, and Houston’s iconic displays. However, guests will miss the traditional acrobatic performances due to complications with travel during the pandemic.

“This is a new beginning as we rebuild our event following the pandemic cancellation of last year,” said Magical Winter Light organizer, Yusi An. “Our resources are still limited to put together the full festival, but we are looking forward to welcoming back guests and providing them with joy and memories after going through such a challenging time.”

The 2020 event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, organizers say they are eager to build back the world-class event in the new venue of Houston Raceway in Baytown, Texas.

“We believe this new venue provides us better parking, increased food options and organized ticket entrances,” added An. “Canceling in 2020 was tragic for our international team of lantern artists and performers but we have big dreams moving forward built upon our win of the Great Christmas Light Fight in 2019.”

Magical Winter Lights was the winner of the heavyweight division of ABC network’s Great Christmas Light Fight in 2019.

“Houston Raceway Park is thrilled to welcome the largest holiday lighting event in the Houston area, and the largest lantern festival of its kind in the U.S. to our venue”, said Seth Angel, Houston Raceway Park General Manager & Vice President. “Magical Winter Lights is a great addition to our diverse portfolio of events, and we look forward to working with the MWL team to produce the Holiday experience for our guests this fall.”

In addition, a focus on multiple cultures is at the forefront of this year’s event and organizers are calling for local Houston cultural organizations to participate in performances and vendor booths.

Tickets are on sale now at www.magicalwinterlights.com. The Magical Winter Lights is at its new venue, Houston Raceway, 2525 FM 565, Baytown, TX 77523. The event opens daily at 5 p.m., including holidays. Parking is $10 charged onsite.

Ticket prices:

Online At the door Box Office Adults (13+) $23 $27 Senior (65+) $15 $17 Child (3-12yrs) $15 $17 Family 4-pack $80 $85 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristband $23 Purchased inside event gates $28 Children 2 and under are free