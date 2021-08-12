MUST WATCH: CW “Walker” Season 1 Finale tonight at 7pm. Hear from actress Alex Meneses about being on the show, her character and more

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s taking fans by storm in just its first season. CW’s “Walker” airs on Thursdays at 7pm on CW39. Tonight, this hit show is taking the excitement and suspense to a whole new level, as it wraps up the first season.

Following in the footsteps of the 90’s iconic show “Walker, Texas Ranger,” this new series is a reimagining of the character once made famous by Chuck Norris. Now Jared Padalecki is taking the character of ‘Cordell Walker’ in a new direction.

ALMA Award nominated actress, model, and philanthropist Alex Meneses stars alongside Jared Padalecki and Lindsey Morgan in the CW’s hit series “Walker.”

(Full Interview clip with Alex Meneses below)

Meneses is a Chicago native who fell in love with acting while in high school, after being inspired by a performance from Rita Moreno in “West Side Story.” She also landed a modeling contract and moved to Europe where she worked regularly in Italy, France and Greece. Upon her return to the US, she honed her acting skills and first rose to fame as ‘Teresa Morales’ on the hit series “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” and would later go on to receive an ALMA Award nomination, as well as a Comedy Award nomination for her role as the girlfriend of Brad Garrett on the hit sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

CW39 Houston Anchor Sharron Melton talked with Meneses about her new role on “Walker”, and what’s in store for the show.

Listen below to the entire interview, then watch the season finale tonight at 7pm, on CW39 Houston.