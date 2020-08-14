MYSTERY WIRE: Area 51 Secrets

That legendary facility known as “Area 51” has been home to some of the most advanced spy planes ever built, many of them for the CIA.
Mystery Wire’s George Knapp has the story of the former employees who talked the CIA into spilling some of its secrets.
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
- Postmaster General: It’s ‘an outrageous claim’ that postal service changes undermine election
- ‘A lot of surprises’: GOP previews what to expect during next week’s RNC
- Senators grill postmaster general, point to prescription delays
- Postmaster general testifies in front of Senate
- Houston officials urging pandemic hurricane preparedness