(MYSTERY WIRE) – “The Godfather” easily ranks among the greatest films of all time, according to critics and the public, but the movie was nearly scuttled multiple times. The producers experienced death threats from mobsters, labor troubles, budget issues, and fierce battles over which actors should be cast in which roles. The making of the movie is the subject of a new book “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli” by Mark Seal.

The title is taken from a line of dialogue in the film, a line that movie fans recognize in an instant.

“It’s one of the greatest ad-libs of all time,” says writer Mark Seal. “You know, when Clemenza, after they shoot the turncoat Paulie Gatto in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, he says that immortal line and it was a total ad-lib.”

Seal started working on his book back in 2008 when he was assigned to write a magazine article about the making of the movie. He interviewed Robert Evans, the inexperienced producer who took over movie production for the then-failing Paramount Studios.

“Paramount did not want to make the picture in the beginning. Mob movies just did not play,” Seal recalls. “They had made a film called ‘The Brotherhood’, which was critically well-received but it bombed at the box office. So they weren’t keen on making the movie, but there was one thing — Mario Puzo’s novel ‘The Godfather’ kept shooting up the bestseller lists, so they had to make it.”

