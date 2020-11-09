President-elect Biden’s UFO Briefing Memo

MYSTERY WIRE (CW39) The real Paul Fronczak had been kidnapped from a Chicago hospital in 1964, one day after his birth, snatched by a mystery woman dressed as a nurse. The crime sparked a nationwide search and worldwide headlines, but was never solved. Two years later, a toddler found abandoned in New Jersey was shown to the still-grieving parents Dora and Chester Fronczak, who accepted the boy as their missing son, adopted him, and raised him in a loving home. As he grew older, though, Paul suspected something wasn’t quite right. In 2012, he coaxed his parents into taking DNA tests. The results shocked them. Paul contacted us and vowed to find, not only the kidnapped baby, but also his own biological family.

Thousands of tips from the public have poured into Fronczak’s websites. He wrote a book about his search, The Foundling.

In 2018, in the small town of Manton Michigan , news stories about the Fronczak mystery struck a chord with one family. The adult children of a Manton man took DNA tests of their own, and came to the conclusion that their father was the real Paul Fonczak. They reached out to the Fronczak family in Chicago. The FBI was informed. Then word spread in their small community. Investigators working with Nevada’s Paul Fronczak did their own legwork. DNA results were compared. All indications are, the man in Manton was the baby kidnapped in 1964. In December 2019, the I-team was first to report that the Fronczak baby was alive and living in Michigan. Our affiliate station WGN in chicago followed our clues and found the man in Manton. He confirmed his identity to the reporters but asked that his name be kept private. Now in his first interview in more than a year, Nevada’s Paul Fronczak, says he is keeping a promise biological Paul.

I can’t give his name out yet. Because it’s, it’s just not it’s not a good time. But I will say that my mom got to talk to him.