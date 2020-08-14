MYSTERY WIRE: UFO Congress

Cheryl Costa is a very well know UFO researcher from Syracuse, NY. She is a reliable source for documenting where UFOs are being seen and keeping track of numbers and has some insight about Houston and Texas.
