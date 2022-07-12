HOUSTON (CW39) ‘Miss Independent‘ singer Ne-Yo is coming to Houston July 23 to celebrate the release of his new album.

The ‘Because Of You’ singe, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, has more than 224 million views on that song alone with 4.5M subscribers on youtube.

On Twitter, Rise Rooftop announces …

@neyo comes to Rise Saturday July 23rd celebrating his new album ‘Self Explanatory’ and performing a medley of his hits. Get your Tickets and Tables now before they sell out at http://riserooftop.com#neyo#houston#riserooftop Rise Rooftop Twitter page

Other shows coming to Rise Rooftop include TOXIC. A Britney Spears experience, a sold-out ARMNHMR show, and Queen Legacy.