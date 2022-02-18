HOUSTON (KIAH) The huge CW Hit “All American” gets a spin off series that fans can get excited about! One familiar character will take fans on a new journey too. “All American: Homecoming” looks at the next step in the life of ‘Simone Hicks’ played by veteran actress Geffri Maya.

Maya, who played Simone in the original show, heads to college in this new series. Attending Bringston University, an Historically Black College and University (HBCU) set in Atlanta, Simone is starting a new chapter in her life. She’s already a star athlete and dreams of becoming a Tennis Super Star. To do that she heads to college, but, it’s not that easy. School, sports and life have lots of ups and downs in store or her. She’s joined by many others too, including ‘Damon Sims’, a phenomenal baseball player with problems of his own, who is played by actor Peyton Alex Smith.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with stars Geffri Maya and Peyton Alex Smith about their roles in this new series, and how their own experiences attending an HBCU prepared them for this show. That’s the message they also hope to share with the viewers and others new to the “All American: Homecoming” experience!

