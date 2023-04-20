(Houston/CW39) It’s the most talked about concert tour in the country. Taylor Swift is coming to Houston this week, for three days of musical excitement! So exciting that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is honoring the multi-Grammy winning artist, by adding Swift’s name to one of Houston’s largest stadiums, giving it an iconic status for the concerts.

On Twitter, Judge Hidalgo announced that NRG Stadium with be adding the words, “Taylor’s Version” to the stadium. The words have since been added and will stay in place for all three days she performs, from April 21 – 23.

On top of a proclamation Swift receives from the County, this honor was another way the county wanted to recognize the multi-award winning artist, as she shares her talents with Houston and the surrounding community expected to come from all around the area.