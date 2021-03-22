Nutcracker Market spring tickets now available

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Nutcracker Market enthusiast are now able to buy their tickets online to the its spring show.

Tickets for this year’s Nutcracker Market SPRING go on sale today, Monday, March 22. Starting at 10:00 am, tickets are available for $20 at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available for $18 at H-E-B Business Centers. Tickets must be purchased in advance – there will be no onsite ticket sales at NRG Center during the Market and no Early Bird Admissions. Shoppers should note that tickets are day specific and they should confirm the day they wish to attend at time of purchase and arrive at NRG Center only on the date indicated on the ticket. Due to capacity restrictions, all persons, regardless of age, will be required to have a ticket for entry.

Nutcracker Market SPRING runs April 16-18, 2021. After COVID-19 prompted the cancellation of in-person shopping for both Nutcracker Market and Nutcracker Market SPRING in 2020, this return will mark an important milestone for the organization known for being Houston’s most beloved shopping tradition.

The three-day shopping experience will welcome nearly 150 merchants from across the country, bringing with them a full assortment of seasonal items, apparel, accessories, gourmet food, and cheerful home décor to welcome the warmer weather and celebrate the upcoming spring and summer holidays.

WHEN: MARKET DATES/HOURS

April 16-18, 2021

Friday, April 16 – 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Visit www.nutcrackermarket.com for more information.