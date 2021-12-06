Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour Tour’ is coming to Texas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the Teen Vogue Summit 2021 at Goya Studios on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Good 4 U” — pop music’s newest star is coming to Austin!

Eighteen-year-old music sensation Olivia Rodrigo is embarking on a massive world tour in 2022 to support her breakout debut album, “Sour.”

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨 @oliviarodrigo – The Sour Tour is heading to Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on May 13, 2022 with support from @HolHumberstone ! ✌️



You must register as a Ticketmaster Verified Fan by Tuesday, December 7 at 11:59 AM to access tickets for this show. pic.twitter.com/mwbqRIgiLg — Moody Amphitheater (@moody_amp) December 6, 2021

The tour will start in San Francisco in April before wrapping up in the U.K. in July. The Disney star has had quite the year, topping Billboard with “Driver’s License” and racking up seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Rodrigo is making three stops in Texas:

May 12 — Houston at 713 Music Hall

May 13 — Austin at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

May 14 — Irving at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo at Moody Amphitheater go on sale Friday.

This isn’t the first performance for Rodrigo in Austin. She recently made her debut on PBS with a set during Austin City Limits.