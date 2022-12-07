HOUSTON (KIAH) If you want to enjoy an opera this holiday season, Opera in the Heights is a great tradition for many who live in the Houston Heights.

This weekend, enjoy DONIZETTI: ELIXIR OF LOVE, a beloved romantic comedy that tells the story of lovesick Nemorino and his beloved Adina whom everyone idolizes. This 1950s themed production from Pacific Opera Project will make you want to hop up from your seat and do the twist!

It also includes a cocky character named Sergeant Belcore. When the traveling salesman Dr. Dulcamara sells Nemorino a phony love potion, sparks fly and voices soar in this bel canto classic, which includes the famous tenor aria “Una furtiva lagrima.”