Oscars ‘Best Picture’ nominees on the big screen with Houston Cinemark

HOUSTON (CW39) — Cinemark is rolling out the red carpet for the 93rd Oscars® with its annual Oscar® Movie Week festival.

Monday, April 19 through Sunday, April 25, film lovers can catch this year’s Best Picture and a few of the Best Shorts nominated films at more than 100 participating Cinemark theatres in partnership with Focus Features.

Participating theatres:

Tickets are now on sale now at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

Feature-length Best Picture nominees will be playing in participating Cinemark theatres and tickets are $5 for each film. Movie enthusiasts looking to just catch the shorts can purchase a $10 ticket to see all shorts between April 23 and April 25. For the full list of nominees included in the festival and to see showtimes and purchase tickets, click here.

All Cinemark theatres have greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift.

Each auditorium is extensively disinfected between showtimes with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

Theatres have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums.

Face masks are required for all employees.

All public and high-touch spaces are thoroughly sanitized frequently.

Seat wipes and hand sanitizer are available for customer use.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.

Cinemark’s advanced, three-point air quality standard is designed to deliver an abundant supply of fresh outdoor air, maintain optimal circulation and eliminate pollutants.