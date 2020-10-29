Outdoor art exhibit opens at University of Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) The University of Houston is unveiling a new self guided art attraction on campus.



A series of colorful, bright, large-scale sculptures are sprinkled across the University of Houston campus, in hopes of offering visitors an emotional lift and escape to fun. Lace up your most comfortable shoes, put on a mask and feel the joy of color in “Color Field,” now open to the public.



Presented by Public Art of the University of Houston System (Public Art UHS), “Color Field” is the first curated exhibition of outdoor sculpture at UH and the second project in the Temporary Public Art Program, generously supported by The Brown Foundation, Inc. The traveling show, organized in partnership with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, will remain on view through May 2021.



Winding through a one mile stretch of UH’s park-like campus, 13 works of art by seven contemporary artists will immerse visitors in a field of color. Featured artist Sarah Braman created “Here” (2019), a concrete drainage pipe fitted with coated aluminum frames and laminated glass. She hopes the show serves as a “short reprieve” from everyday challenges.



“I want ‘Here’ to be an invitation to slow down and enjoy the experience of looking,” said Braman, who is known to repurpose discarded objects and give them new life. “Do you notice what you can see through the sculpture? What do you notice that’s reflected back at you from the landscape or the people through the windows?”



It’s those thought-provoking questions that can create a connection between visitors and the works, said María C. Gaztambide, Public Art UHS director and chief curator.



“‘Color Field’ inspires us to think of our campus as an enormous sculpture park with plenty of spaces for encountering the works in the exhibition alongside Public Art UHS’s storied permanent collection,” she said. “At the same time, the exhibition provides families, art enthusiasts and the broad community with a safe and completely open-air environment to connect with each other and with the emotional value that color brings to our lives.”



The inspiration behind “Color Field” is a mid-twentieth-century painting style of the same name – Color Field – characterized by large areas of single colors and surfaces devoid of realistic representation.



“Taking this style of painting as a point of departure, ‘Color Field’ considers a group of contemporary artists concerned with exploiting color for all of its expressive and evocative possibilities,” added Gaztambide.





