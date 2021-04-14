OWN’s “Ready To Love,” “Society of Royals” host ‘Loves Back on its Community’

HOUSTON (CW39) — Are you ready for love? Well, the cast of OWN’s “Ready To Love Season 4” are truly ready!

On April 9, few of the new cast members came together on the red carpet for the watch party of Ready To Love Season 4, Episode 2. The evening was produced by the “Society of Royals” — who’s primary focus is on building the inner self, ending suicide, stopping bullying, showing kindness in the youth community. The event highlighted non-profit foundations and offered a better way of teaching the youth about healthy relationships.

Ready To Love is hosted by comedian Nephew Tommy on the Oprah Winfrey Network, OWN. The unscripted, reality TV show explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are seeking for true love and an authentic relationship.

  • Alexis “Fly” Jones, Nephew Tommy, Jacqueline Miles;CTSY: Rob from Rob The Company
  • KG Smooth, Liz; CTSY: Rob from Rob The Company
  • Ready To Love, Season 4 cast
  • Bishop Bekah, Alexis “Fly” Jones
  • Alexis “Fly” Jones, Sena Pierre

The watch party was an interactive indoor-outdoor mixer where guests learned about community initiatives and support cast members’ non-profit organizations. The event was hosted by Alexis “Fly” Jones, who is a current cast member of Ready To Love, Season 4.

Ready To Love airs every Friday at 8 p.m. on OWN.

