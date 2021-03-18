“PAWS?!” My dog could win $1,000?!

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s about time your furry baby started helping out with the bills!

VetNaturals is hosting its Ultimate Dog Photo Contest and will reward one lucky participant $1,000 for simply sharing a photo of their furry friend.

Here’s everything you need to know: 

  • Upload a photo of your pet
  • The photo can include crazy eyes, doggy smiles, costumes, props, or funky outfits – you name it!
  • The photo can be brand new or a favorite from your camera roll
  • No dog? No problem. You can still enter the contest with a photo you took with a family member’s or friend’s dog
  • The contest is open until Friday, April 9
  • The selected winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize as well as a 3-month supply of Vet Naturals Hemp & Hips products
  • Contestants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. 

