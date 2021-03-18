“PAWS?!” My dog could win $1,000?!
HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s about time your furry baby started helping out with the bills!
VetNaturals is hosting its Ultimate Dog Photo Contest and will reward one lucky participant $1,000 for simply sharing a photo of their furry friend.
Here’s everything you need to know:
- Upload a photo of your pet
- The photo can include crazy eyes, doggy smiles, costumes, props, or funky outfits – you name it!
- The photo can be brand new or a favorite from your camera roll
- No dog? No problem. You can still enter the contest with a photo you took with a family member’s or friend’s dog
- The contest is open until Friday, April 9
- The selected winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize as well as a 3-month supply of Vet Naturals Hemp & Hips products
- Contestants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.
