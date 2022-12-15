HOUSTON (KIAH) Get your last minute holiday shopping done and bring the kids for pictures with Santa and free holiday balloon and face painting!
For more information visit: https://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/houston/news-and-events
Saturday, December 17
Pictures with Santa (12PM-4PM)
Holiday Balloon & Face Paint Artist (12PM-3PM)
Sunday, December 18
Holiday Balloon & Face Paint Artist (12PM-3PM)
Friday, December 23
Holiday Balloon & Face Paint Artist(12PM-3PM)
Houston Premium Outlets
29300 Hempstead Rd
Cypress, TX 77433