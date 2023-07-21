The movies Barbie and Oppenheimer being fully released on the same day Friday means lots of business for theaters

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A public relations specialist with Cinemark says that the National Association of Theater Owners reports that 200,000 people have bought tickets to see the movies “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on the same day.

That’s almost five hours of film they’ll consume as the two highly-anticipated flicks hit big screens across the country this weekend.

POLL: "Barbenheimer" predicted to fill theaters with moviegoers eyeing double feature of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" Which one will you see?@sethkovar is LIVE this morning with that story! https://t.co/qRLDaWKXxT — CW39 (@CW39Houston) July 21, 2023

“Barbie” alone will be screened 32 times at the Cinemark Tinseltown on the Northwest Freeway on Friday.

The happy-go-lucky story about a child’s doll is a relief from the ultra-serious Oppenheimer that dives into the creation of the atomic bomb.

“I think it’s really exciting that moviegoers have the option of seeing these two very different films,” Cinemark PR Specialist Julia McCartha said. “We really love that.”

McCartha wouldn’t go into specifics about how the theater-chain’s finances are doing coming off the COVID-19 pandemic and with so many competing entertainment platforms like streaming services available today.

She did point out that going to the movies offers something those other options don’t, and “Barbenheimer” will exemplify that.

“There is nothing like seeing that big film on the massive screen in that darkened auditorium surrounded by other fans,” McCartha said. “So I think it’s going to be really exciting, particularly for “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” when fans are surrounded by other people and they can laugh and cry and cheer together.”

Nationally, which movie are people excited to see most? FIND OUT!