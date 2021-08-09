POLL: Lineup nnnounced for Freaky Deaky Festival … Will you attend festivals amid the pandemic?

Lollapalooza Chicago, Day 4. Getty Images

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Festivals are back, but so is the pandemic. Lower COVID-19 in the spring had many hopeful about outdoor events. However, music festivals like Lollapalooza in Chicago with tightly packed crowds mixed with the more transmissible delta variant has had many worried about the future and the dangers of outdoor events.

Oregon authorities are investigating 62 new cases connected July 10th’s Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in Pendleton, Oregon. 96 Michigan cases are traced back to the Faster Horses Festival, in Brooklyn, Michigan on July 16th weekend.

Locally, the Freaky Deaky festival lineup was just announced. It’s scheduled to take place in Baytown TX..

Texas has seen a recent spike in new COVID cases since early July or new cases are seeing upwards of 13,000 per week and more than 24,000 cases noted as recently as August 6th alone.

So we’re asking you at CW39.com will you attend festivals during the pandemic. Answer our poll question below.

Harris County COVID-19 threat level
