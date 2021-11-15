POST opens in downtown Houston as new work, culture and entertainment hub

HOUSTON (KIAH) – After much anticipation, Lovett Commercial, the developer behind POST Houston , the mixed-use adaptive reuse project that has transformed the site of the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office into a commercial and cultural destination, finally opened its doors to the public on Saturday November 13th with a grand opening celebration open to the public.

POST Houston features the city’s most diverse international food and market hall with over 30 vendors, 713 Music Hall from Live Nation, Skylawn one of the country’s largest rooftop park and farms, co-working and office space, retailers and art installations.

Grand Opening Ceremony Speakers included property owner Frank Liu (CEO, Lovett Commercial) & Cindy Liu, and their son Kirby Liu (Project Manager, Lovett Commercial). Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was also in attendance. Andy Icken (Chief Development Officer, City of Houston), Bob Eury, David Mincberg, and Jason Long (Partner, OMA) also shared details on the giant project.

Here’s a look:

POST Houston opens this futuristic adaptive reuse development with a festival that is free to the public that combines headlining musicians with world class food and curated art exhibits.

Exotic luxury vehicles were on display and leaders from Houston’s entrepreneurial community rounded out a full day of programming.

Opening events included:

Rooftop yoga with Black Swan Yoga on Skylawn with panoramic views of the city’s skyline

Live music starting at noon with headliners including Fat Tony, Com Truise, Matthias Meyer, Matthew Dear and Danny Tenaglia

Art installations featuring works by Drew Bacon, Charles Lim Yi Yong and Pam Francis

Day and night markets with over 70 vendors

A luxury and exotic auto show with Aston Martin

A business expo in partnership with Houston Young Professionals sponsored by Aston Martin

College football screening with a tailgating event hosted by Michelob ULTRA

A nighttime screening of Grey Gardens on Skylawn overlooking the city skyline in partnership with Houston Cinema Arts

A late-night Cirque Noir party

For more information visit: www.posthtx.com/grand-opening