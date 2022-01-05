MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Priscilla Presley will be a special guest at the Elvis Presley birthday proclamation in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday. Local officials will make their annual proclamation of Elvis Presley Day to mark the anniversary of his birth in 1935.

Those who attend the ceremony can get free cake and coffee. Those who cannot attend can watch the ceremony online for free via Graceland’s Livestream page.

Priscilla Presley also will appear later that day at a panel discussion about Elvis and at a concert featuring the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.