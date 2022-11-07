(KTLA) — Congratulations are in order for actress Rebel Wilson.

She welcomed a baby girl, Royce Lillian, this week via surrogate. The “Pitch Perfect” star made the announcement via social media Monday morning.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson said in her Instagram post. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!”

Wilson posted the bundle of joy’s first photo as well as one of herself wearing all pink next to blocks that read baby in her Instagram stories.

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly, much respect to all the Mums out there!” she continued to say in her post. “Proud to be in your club.” The “Senior Year” star’s announcement of her daughter comes after she debunked rumors that she and her partner, Ramona Agruma, were engaged.

“Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged,” Wilson wrote in her Instagram story next to a photo of the couple at Disneyland.

The pair made their relationship official via social media in June with a photo. Wilson’s caption read, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”