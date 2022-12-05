HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their 2023 world tour which will have several stops across North America and Europe – including a stop in Houston on Thursday, May 25.

The group will play one show with The Strokes and Thundercat on May 25 at Minute Maid Park.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time at redhotchilipeppers.com.

The funk-rock band gave us not one but two albums in 2022 — October’s “Return of the Dream Canteen” and April’s “Unlimited Love.” Both spent time at No. 1 of Billboard’s top album sales chart.

The Peppers recently took home the Global Icon Award, at the MTV VMAs and their single “Black Summer″ also won the award for Best Rock Video.

Trade publication Pollstar put the Peppers at No. 4 on its list of most lucrative concert tours in 2022, behind Bad Bunny, Elton John and Lady Gaga, with an average box office gross per city of $5,605,217 and an average ticket price at $134.39.

