Right OR Left: People buying brands based on politics

HOUSTON (CW39) A new survey shows the politics of a company plays a role in who decides to buy its products. The survey of a thousand Americans, by savings.com, asked how a company’s politics and cultural statements impact their buying habits.

It found that one in four Americans stopped buying from a brand in 2020 because of its support of a presidential candidate. One in three Americans stopped buying from stores because of covid-19 policies, poor customer service, and/or mistreatment of employees.

Half of Americans are more likely to boycott a brand because of its political positions than they were just a year ago.



Here are Several Other Findings:

61% of Democrats likely to boycott over politics versus 41% of Republicans.

25% of Americans likely to boycott over 2020 Presidential election support.

47% of people more likely to spend money with a brand they align with politically.

46% of Democrats would boycott over lenient COVID-19 policies versus 28% of Republicans. Conversely, 31% of Republicans would boycott if policies were too strict versus 21% of Democrats.

Americans just as likely to stop purchasing a brand due to politics as they were to poor customer service which perennially is a leading cause.

To read the full survey results go here.