HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ announced Tuesday morning that RODEOHOUSTON will be televised for 20 consecutive nights across three local and statewide broadcast networks.

The three networks are Bally Sports Southwest which used to broadcast Houston sports teams. The Cowboy Channel and TeleXitos Houston, a sister station to Telemundo Houston.

In a statement issued Feb. 22, the organization said:

We’re thrilled to team up with Bally Sports Southwest, The Cowboy Channel and TeleXitos Houston to reach even more Rodeo fans, including our Spanish-speaking fans, both near and far. And while we love hosting our dedicated RODEOHOUSTON fans in person, this allows fans nationwide to access all 20 days of live RODEOHOUSTON action from anywhere they choose – whether it’s on television, radio or even online. Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO