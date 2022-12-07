Painting with watercolors is fun anywhere, but there is something special about being out in nature and connecting with what’s around you.

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you want to browse or are in the market to buy art over the holidays, why not meet the artist?

The Sabine Street Studios arts community welcomes anyone interested, to walk on in and enjoy the free Holiday Open Studios, highlighting art and performances, including recreational and educational activities.

December 10, the Studios will offer workshops, live demonstrations, and art exhibitions of graffiti and photography. Goers can enjoy music, dance, film projections, delicious food, drinks, and meeting new people!

If you shop, be sure to ask about special pricing and offers on original works and products from artists at the Studios.