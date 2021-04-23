Shock G, off-kilter Digital Underground leader of “Humpty Dance” fame, dead at 57

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shock G. Getty Images

Shock G. Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Shock G, who blended whimsical wordplay with ’70s funk as leader of the off-kilter Bay Area hip-hop group Digital Underground, has died.

He was 57. The group’s former head of security says the rapper-producer was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida. Malonga said Shock G had struggled with drug addiction for years.

The group found fame with the Billboard Top 10 hit “The Humpty Dance” in 1990, with Shock G performing as one of his many alter egos, Humpty Hump.

He introduced the group’s former roadie 2Pac to the world a year later on the song “Same Song.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Police Theft Prevention - Shannon LaNier

Showers not producing much rainfall - Star Harvey

Astros played coldest game ever - Adam Krueger

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

Happy Earth Compost

ABC13 9PM News EVERY night on CW39 Houston

Severe Forecast Friday - Adam Krueger

CW39 Houston headlines - Sharron Melton

LIVE in Minneapolis - Craig Treadway

Verdict reaction - Shannon LaNier

Star Harvey with Amber Wheeler CW39 8-9am

Bus stop, 7-Day, & Carwash forecasts - Star Harvey

Reaction to Chauvin Conviction - Sharron Melton

Chauvin verdict reaction in Houston - Shannon LaNier

Frost Advisory, Freeze Advisory, Fire Weather Warning - Adam Krueger

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

VERDICT REACTION - Shannon LaNier

Mars "Ingenuity" Helicopter Reaction Follow w/ Jim Reuter

DC Rep. Bush - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Rep Bass - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss