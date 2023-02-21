HOUSTON (KIAH) On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) launched the next generation of virtual reality gaming with its PlayStation VR2 headset. The new device boasts stunning high-fidelity visuals, enhanced tracking, and a range of innovative sensory features that enable players to feel like they’re truly in the game.

One of the key features of the PlayStation VR2 is the Sense controller, which has haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that enable players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way. This controller can detect the approximate location of your fingers, allowing for more natural gestures during gameplay. The headset feedback amplifies the sensations of in-game actions, such as feeling a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments or the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head.

In addition, the PlayStation VR2 utilizes 3D Audio, which leverages PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech to create a more immersive soundscape. Eye tracking is also a new feature that detects the motion of the player’s eyes, allowing for more intuitive interaction with the game.

The PlayStation VR2 headset was designed with comfort in mind, with a slightly slimmer and more compact design compared to its predecessor. It will be launched alongside a diverse game lineup from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition, Resident Evil Village, and more.

The PlayStation VR2 is available for purchase at the recommended retail price of $549.99 through PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com. The launch of this revolutionary device is sure to delight gamers worldwide, offering a completely new level of immersion and interactivity in virtual reality gaming.