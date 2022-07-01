HOUSTON (CW39) Celebrity homes are on the market. Including Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former love nest, Britney Spears’ and more, are for sale and we have a few links to photos from insiders over at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Here’s the list of top celebrity homes this month.

Britney Spears: New House & Husband

Brand-new bride Britney Spears has a new home too. Soon after getting hitched to actor Sam Asghari, the newlyweds splurged on a $11.8 million home in Calabasas, California. The 11,650-square-foot home on 1.6 acres was built in 2008 and comes with a 55-foot pool, 2,000-square-foot patio, and a guest home. Calabasas has attracted a slew of celebrities in recent years, including much of the Kardashian family.

Johnny Cash’s California Home – He Helped Design It

Johnny Cash often sang about the hills and flowers and wide-open spaces, and he lived it too. In 1961, Johnny built a 4,500-square-foot home in rural Casitas Springs, California as his quiet place to escape from the rock ‘n roll lifestyle. Johnny’s former home is for sale at $1.795 million.

Johnny & Amber’s LA Love Nest For Sale

With all the notoriety Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attracted during their headline-making court case, what better time for a new owner to put the Depp-Heard love nest on the market? Though only married for 15 months, the Los Angeles building was their home and, according to the listing agent, the one-bedroom penthouse was where they “spent a good amount of their time.” Johnny’s former LA apartment is for sale – priced at $1.765 million.

The King of Queens Lives In Florida & Sells Mansions

Kevin James bought and sold his first Delray, Florida beach home in 2016 making a quick profit over $7 million. Now he is doing it again listing another Delray beach home he bought in 2021 for $14 million. His current home, built in 2020 with six bedrooms, 11,502 square feet and ocean views from almost every room, is listed at $19.95 million.

Neil Patrick Harris Sets Harlem Record

On the set of the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, Neil Patrick Harris met David Burtka. A few years later, the pair wed and moved to Harlem where they lived with their twin sons, Harper and Gideon, and bought and restored a gorgeous five-story Harlem brownstone in 2013. Their Harlem home recently sold for $7.1 million – setting a new price record for the historic neighborhood.

Matt Lauer Sells Former Richard Gere Home

It took a couple of years but former Today show host Matt Lauer has sold his Hamptons waterfront home. Matt bought the 12-bedroom estate from Richard Gere for $36.5 million in 2016 and listed it in 2019 for $44.8 million. Prior to Lauer’s purchase, Gere had the home priced as much as $65 million. The main house, Strongheart Manor, was built in 1902 for silent-film star Robert Edeson.

Ariana Grande Scores Some of Cameron Diaz Home Collection

Ariana Grande has been on a bit of a home-buying surge in the last few years, including an Ellen DeGeneras Montecito home she bought in 2020. Cameron Diaz has also been collecting homes, and Ariana just paid $4.9 million for one of Cameron’s Hollywood Hills homes.

Kristen Stewart Sells Malibu Beach Home

It took two years but Kristen Stewart has sold her Malibu beach home. Kristen was asking $9.5 million for the five-bedroom, 5,800-square-foot home, but settled at $8.3 million.

Colin Jost Sells Longtime Bachelor Pad

Since he married Scarlett Johansson in 2021, Colin Jost had no need for his longtime bachelor’s pad. The Saturday Night Live star just sold his New York duplex for $2.32 million.

Big Bang Star Looking For Big Bucks

Big Bang star Simon Helberg has listed his Loz Feliz home for $9.875 million. Simon bought the home three years ago for $6.9 million. Features include six bedrooms, pool, guesthouse and is certified as a Monarch Butterfly Waystation. Simon recently bought another home in Pasadena for $8.4 million, where he is living.