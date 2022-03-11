Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
64°
Houston
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NO WAIT WEATHER
Flood
NO WAIT WEATHER Stories
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
High Water Areas
Warnings
Weather Wednesday Kidcast
Outside/Inside
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
Closures
NO WAIT TRAFFIC
Best gas prices in Houston
Check your highway
Road Rules
Houston Traffic Map
NO WAIT TRAFFIC Stories
Check Your Flight
METRO
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
Spring Break
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
Houston Crime
Houston Rodeo
Houston Sports Show
H-Town High School Sports
COVID-19
School Districts
Space Exploration
Texas News
Lone Star NYE
SkyTracker Camera Network
Destination Texas
Top Stories
TX clinics lose again in court over abortion law
Top Stories
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston tips on keeping …
Levy Park spring break family entertainment schedule
DPS increases patrols for spring break
Boy, 5, gets new ear thanks to life-changing surgery
Video
NATIONAL NEWS
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
Big Race – Daytona
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
The Big Game
Border Report
Business News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
BestReviews
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
PR Newswire Press Releases
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
CONTESTS
About Us
Rescan your TV
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Spring Break
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston tips on keeping …
Top Spring Break Headlines
Levy Park spring break family entertainment schedule
DPS increases patrols for spring break
Constables are prepared for spring break 2022
Mayor announces Houston’s hottest spring break destinations
Win a Landry’s SPRING BREAK pass this week!
Close
You have been added to No Wait Weather + Traffic Newsletter
Subscribe Now
No Wait Weather + Traffic
Sign Up
Don't Miss
DPS increases patrols for spring break
TRAFFIC: Weekend road construction around Loop 610
Constables are prepared for spring break 2022
Road Rules: What to carry with you in your vehicle
New app helps find the cheapest gas in Houston