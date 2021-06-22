Survey: 1 in 5 Texas singles refuse to date nondrinkers

HOUSTON (CW39) – Most people experience obstacles on the path to true love but are something people will not accept. This includes political orientation, whether they have kids, if they’ve been previously married, if they’re covered in piercings or tattoos, whether they smoke or drink too much. According to a survey by Detox.net, an online resource for finding drug and alcohol addiction detox centers, some Americans prefer nondrinkers, while others can’t fathom being in a relationship with someone who doesn’t drink. Here in Texas, the survey found that nearly 1 in 5 Texas singles would not date a teetotaler period. When given the binary choice between dating a teetotaler, and someone who drinks too much, 12% of Texan picked the latter. This does slightly change depending on gender. 5% of women would date someone who drinks too much compared to 9% of men.

13% of people say they have been in relationships where drink was the only thing they had in common with a partner. Alcohol dependency can be destructive and have major impact on romantic relationships. Detox.net has the following advice to avoid forming alcohol dependencies within relationships:

Participate in intimate activities that are not centered around alcohol consumption such as date nights and learning new skills together.

Avoid seeking out romantic partners who are overly indulgent when it comes to alcohol consumption. Instead search for partners with healthy drinking habits.

Singles should opt for dates that are not centered around drinking to create a positive and healthy foundation for a potential relationship.

Singles should look for healthy ways to deal with dating anxiety by communicating with their potential partners. Drinking to mask one’s anxiety could create an unhealthy pattern in any potential relationship.

Couples should also avoid turning to alcohol when there is conflict within the relationship. Instead find healthier ways to deal with conflict and frustration.

Counseling is a key tool when dealing with alcohol dependency in relationships, and a healthy option for couples dealing with this issue.

For more information on this survey click here.