HOUSTON (KIAH) – When it comes to entertainment, gaming is the number one choice for Gen Z.
According to a survey by getcenturylink.com, Gen Z is more likely to identify video game characters than cultural icons. They asked 1,800 Americans ages 16-24 to match video game characters and famous people with the correct portraits.
According to the results, Gen Z correctly identified video game characters at an average rate of 80%. When it comes to public figures, Gen Z identified public figures with 56% accuracy.
Survey takers recognized Princess Peach, a pal of Mario and Luigi, just 79% of the time. The most recognized video game character is Pikachu. The least recognized character is Lara Coft, with only 68% being able to recognize her.
For public figures, Gen Z recognized a diverse spread of icons featuring two artists, one activist, one politician, and one CEO. One historic figure that didn’t make the cut, was Thomas Jefferson, with only 43% of respondents identifying him correctly out of five Founding Fathers.
For a closer look at this survey visit this link.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- World Series Game 6 fan info: Paul Wall to have pregame concert, Rally Nuns to throw out first pitchHouston rapper Paul Wall will have a pregame concert outside Minute Maid Park, while the Rally Nuns will throw out the first pitch of Game 6 of the World Series.
- Biden pledges U.S. will cut carbon emissions in half by 2030President Joe Biden pledged that the U.S. will lead the world by example in cutting carbon emissions.
- #ICYMI: Local sneaker artist paints custom Astros kicks LIVE in studio ahead of Game 6HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Tuesday morning Crush City! You’re in store for a very special Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe. We are getting ready for Game 6 of the World Series. Local sneaker artist Ranard Hardman of Nard Got Sole Customs joined Maggie in studio. He painted Astros sneakers LIVE throughout the show. Check […]
- Subaru Park Achieves Zero Landfill StatusHOUSTON (KIAH) — Subaru Park is now the first Major League Soccer stadium to have reached Zero Landfill status. It has placed more than 100 containers around the park where visitors can separate their waste. Zero Landfill means that absolutely nothing from Subaru Park goes into a landfill, no waste of any kind. The stadium […]
- Voting begins in Harris CountyWhen polls opened at the Briarmeadow Clubhouse, several people began making their way to the polling machines