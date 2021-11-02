NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 13: Nintendo of America, A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017. Launching in March 3, 2017, Nintendo Switch combines the power of a home console with the mobility of a handheld. It’s a new era in gaming that delivers entirely new ways to play wherever and whenever people want. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America)

Princess Peach, a pal of Mario and Luigi, is only recognized 79% of the time.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – When it comes to entertainment, gaming is the number one choice for Gen Z.

According to a survey by getcenturylink.com, Gen Z is more likely to identify video game characters than cultural icons. They asked 1,800 Americans ages 16-24 to match video game characters and famous people with the correct portraits.

According to the results, Gen Z correctly identified video game characters at an average rate of 80%. When it comes to public figures, Gen Z identified public figures with 56% accuracy.

Courtesy of getcenturylink.com

Survey takers recognized Princess Peach, a pal of Mario and Luigi, just 79% of the time. The most recognized video game character is Pikachu. The least recognized character is Lara Coft, with only 68% being able to recognize her.



Courtesy of getcenturylink.com

For public figures, Gen Z recognized a diverse spread of icons featuring two artists, one activist, one politician, and one CEO. One historic figure that didn’t make the cut, was Thomas Jefferson, with only 43% of respondents identifying him correctly out of five Founding Fathers.

For a closer look at this survey visit this link.