Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Thursday: Here’s how to get one

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The fast-food chain had previously announced that it would be giving fans the chance to redeem free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos after the NBA Finals, but only if either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Phoenix Suns could rally from a halftime deficit to win any of the games. (Taco Bell)

(NEXSTAR) – Taco Bell will be making good on its promise to provide free tacos to NBA fans on Thursday.

The fast-food chain had previously announced that it would be giving fans the chance to redeem free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos after the NBA Finals, but only if either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Phoenix Suns could rally from a halftime deficit to win any of the games.

During Game 6 on July 20, the Bucks did just that, clinching the championship and securing free Doritos Locos Tacos for viewers across the country.

Customers at participating U.S. locations can redeem their tacos all day on Thursday (during valid operating hours) in-store or at the drive-thru by simply asking for their “free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos” when ordering. Fans can also order online or with the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell had originally announced its “NBA Comebacks” promotion earlier this month in honor of its Flamin’ Hot DLT coming back to the menu for a limited time.

“We’re thrilled to reignite our partnership with the league and spice up the NBA Finals even more by giving fans the chance to score a free taco regardless of which jersey they’re wearing,” said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s chief global brand officer, in a press release issued in early July. “The power of Comebacks resonates more than ever, not only because we are turning the heat up in our kitchen to bring back the fan-favorite Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos, but consumers are now able to enjoy this year’s NBA Finals even more whether they’re at home, in the arena or elsewhere.”

More information on Taco Bell’s NBA Comebacks promotion, including terms and conditions, can be found on its official website.

The Flamin’ Hot Doritos Loco Taco, a spicier version of the Doritos Locos Taco, first debuted on Taco Bell menus in April 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

July Temperatures - Star Harvey

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning - Hannah Trippett

National air quality index, advisories & smoke forecast - Star Harvey

Weekend lake and river levels - Carrigan Chauvin

Infrastructure debate, life expectancy shorter - Sharron Melton

Download the CW39 app

Tropics update, Saharan dust - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss