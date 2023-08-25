HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re into tattoos, this is the event for you! The World’s Famous Tattoo and Body Art Expo produced by Mega Show, is at the NRG Center this Friday through Sunday. More than 250 famous artists tattooing and piercing for you to take part in.

The best artists who have traveled from New York, L.A., Arizona, Vegas, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago to be there, including some celebrities. You will be able to get your tattoos done on-site by some of the best tattoo artists in the country and at the best prices. Anything from black-and-grey, color, Asian style, Realistic, Latin, Portrait, or piercing can be done at the expo for anywhere on your body.

Amazing performances will also be underway with Human Suspension, extreme sideshows, Beautiful Ladies Contest, and more than 22 tattoo contests to take part in. Enjoy, music, beer, and good food too.