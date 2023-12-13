HOUSTON (KIAH) — Today, Dec. 13th is superstar Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday. Not only is the extended version of “The Eras Tour” now available to rent/stream today on different subscription platforms. A local animal shelter is calling for your help where you can celebrate and honor her birthday too.
Houston Humane Society is asking ‘Swifties’ to join the hashtag #taylorswiftchallenge by making a $13 donation. Even better!? You want a “love story” for Christmas? Adopt a furry friend! The Houston Humane Society is hosting an ‘Eras Tour’ watch party with popcorn and adoptable cats as special guests. ‘Swifties’ will have the opportunity to cuddle with these adorable animals during the event and hopefully give them a loving forever home once the show is over.
Attendees can secure a spot by registering with a $13 donation.
