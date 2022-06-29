HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sesame Street released a video discussing Elmo receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas shared his opinion on the puppet “aggressively” advocating for the vaccine.

On Tuesday, Sesame Street announced that Elmo had taken a COVID-19 vaccine. The program shared a scene from the show in which Elmo explains how he feels about the vaccine to his father, stating “it was a little pinch but it was OK!” Elmo’s father, Louie, talks to parents at home about becoming informed. The father recommended to parents that they direct any questions and concerns to pediatricians.

I had a lot of questions about Elmo getting the COVID vaccine. Was it safe? Was it the right decision? I talked to our pediatrician so I can make the right choice. I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors, and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love. Louie, Elmo’s Father

Texas Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter after the announcement. Stating that Elmo has “aggressively” advocated for vaccinating children under 5.

Cruz shared a press release after stating Sesame Street provided “ZERO scientific evidence.”

In the release, the senator said that parents should be allowed to “see the data and paperwork [the FDA] use[d] to justify [their] decision” to allow children to be vaccinated.