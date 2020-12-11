Texans love their “Lone Star Beer”

HOUSTON (CW39) The pandemic has been keeping people inside and causing some folks to drink more than usual. So, TOP Data did a study to find out what alcoholic beverages people were turning to.

TOP Data found that alcohol consumption across the country has gone up by 19% since the pandemic started. And come to find out, Lone Star was revealed as the most purchased beer in Texas during the pandemic.

Overall Key Findings:

262% Countrywide Increase in Online Alcohol Sales

19% Increase in American Alcohol Consumption during the pandemic

41% Increase in instances of Woman drinking 4 drinks or more a day

Texas Most Purchased Beer:

Lone Star Bud Light Stella Dos Equis Budweiser