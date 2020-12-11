Texans love their “Lone Star Beer”

HOUSTON (CW39) The pandemic has been keeping people inside and causing some folks to drink more than usual. So, TOP Data did a study to find out what alcoholic beverages people were turning to.
TOP Data found that alcohol consumption across the country has gone up by 19% since the pandemic started. And come to find out, Lone Star was revealed as the most purchased beer in Texas during the pandemic.
Overall Key Findings:
262% Countrywide Increase in Online Alcohol Sales
19% Increase in American Alcohol Consumption during the pandemic
41% Increase in instances of Woman drinking 4 drinks or more a day
Texas Most Purchased Beer:
- Lone Star
- Bud Light
- Stella
- Dos Equis
- Budweiser