Texans love their “Lone Star Beer”

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lone Star Beer Mexican- Style lager “Rio Jade” will benefit service industry amid pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) The pandemic has been keeping people inside and causing some folks to drink more than usual. So, TOP Data did a study to find out what alcoholic beverages people were turning to.

TOP Data found that alcohol consumption across the country has gone up by 19% since the pandemic started. And come to find out, Lone Star was revealed as the most purchased beer in Texas during the pandemic.

Overall Key Findings:
262% Countrywide Increase in Online Alcohol Sales
19% Increase in American Alcohol Consumption during the pandemic
41% Increase in instances of Woman drinking 4 drinks or more a day

Texas Most Purchased Beer:

  1. Lone Star
  2. Bud Light
  3. Stella
  4. Dos Equis
  5. Budweiser

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss