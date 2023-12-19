HOUSTON (KIAH) — From North Richland Hills near Dallas, take a look at this video from Sky Elements. A company that set two Guinness World Records in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex.

With nearly 1,500 drones, they say the show towered at more than 700 feet. The company set records with performance for the “largest fictional character made with multi-rotors or drones” and “largest aerial image made with multi-rotors or drones.”