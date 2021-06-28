Texas ranks #4 for biggest gaming community

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 13: Nintendo of America, A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017. Launching in March 3, 2017, Nintendo Switch combines the power of a home console with the mobility of a handheld. It’s a new era in gaming that delivers entirely new ways to play wherever and whenever people want. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America)

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is setting a high score when it comes to gaming. According to a report from GetCenturyLink, Texas is number 4 when it comes to the top gaming spots in the U.S. To determine the rankings, GetCenturyLink looked at the number of state residents between the ages of 15 and 44, the number of gaming conventions, the number of each state’s social gaming groups from Meetup, and the states’ average download speeds. They also looked at the population of computer owners according to the U.S. Census and states with the most 5G coverage. 42% of the Lone Star state falls in the typical age range, with a total of 11 gaming events, six gaming conventions and five Comic-Cons. Coming in at fifth place is Delaware, with the best average download speed of all the states at 58Mbps. According to CenturyLink, this speed is 1350% higher than what’s needed for online multiplayer gaming.

Courtesy: GetCenturyLink

The state with the largest gaming community per capita is Maryland, with the most gaming Meetup groups per 100,000 people at 385 groups. The state also has the top three for 5G coverage with an average of 53%, and over 39% of the state’s population is in the age range that makes up much of the gaming population. Coming in a close second is New Jersey. They have ab average 5G coverage of 70% and the second most gaming Meetup groups at 264 per 100,000 people. Rounding out the top three is California’s gaming industry. California has the highest number of gaming conventions and Comic-Cons of any state, with a total of 15 gaming-related events—10 gaming conventions and five Comic-Con events. For more details on states with the biggest gaming communities visit this link.