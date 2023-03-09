HOUSTON (KIAH) The Chainsmokers are an American electronic DJ duo who have been working together since 2012. Alexander “Alex” Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart are the DJs that make up the Chainsmokers group. Taggart was born and raised in Freeport, Maine, and Pall grew up in Westchester County, New York. They took the music scene by storm in 2014 when they went from remixing indie artists songs to releasing their own song “Selfie,” that became a top 20 single in multiple countries. The dynamic pair have climbed their way to the top of being some of the most successful EDM DJs out there.

The Chainsmokers credit their musical influences to music icons Pharrell Williams and DJ Deadmau5, as well as the alternative group Twenty One Pilots. The pair have won multiple awards and have landed at the top of the Billboard’s chart with their song, “Closer” featuring singer-songwriter, Halsey. Their hit track “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring American singer Daya became their first top 5 single, as well as earned them a GRAMMY Award. Their new Album So Far So Good, released in early 2022, is the duos fourth album featuring well known songs like “Riptide” and “High.”

RODEOHOUSTON® APPEARANCES: 2017



TOP FIVE SONGS: “Closer” (featuring Halsey), “Something Just Like This,” “Don’t Let me Down” (featuring Daya), “Roses” (featuring ROZES), “Paris”