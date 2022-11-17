It's a fun filled Motown revue, right in the heart of Midtown Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And Houston’s Ensemble Theatre is hoping to add a little Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder to your holiday music play list!

Beginning November 17 and running through December 24th, ” A Motown Christmas” will be featured at the Ensemble Theatre at 3535 Main Street in Houston. It’s a fun filled Motown revue, right in the heart of Midtown Houston.

The Ensemble Theatre has been bringing numerous acts for years to the Houston area. It’s mission , to “Preserve African American artistic expression and enlightening, entertaining and enriching a diverse community”.

That’s why “A Motown Christmas” fits in so well to the Ensemble’s vision. It features the signature sounds that made Detroit so great, the revue blends traditional holiday carols with soulful sounds from the Detroit music scenes greatest music legends of all time.

For more information, check out the Ensemble Theatre link here !