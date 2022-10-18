HOUSTON (KIAH) Have a tough time sleeping? Toddlers have it down so mastering sleep is something we can certainly learn from them according to new research.

Here are four things you can STEAL from a toddler’s bedtime routine to help you sleep like a two-year-old.

1. Same bedtime. Consistent bedtimes help toddlers . . . and you.

2. Bath time. Taking a warm bath or shower one or two hours before bed helps you fall asleep faster.

3. Add lotion. Put on lotion and give yourself a slight massage as you do it. That will help you relax.

4. Quiet time before bed. Toddlers get stories or reading time with their parents before bed. Doing something that’s quiet and calming can help you too.