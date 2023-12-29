HOUSTON (CW39) – The Tina Turner Musical, the twelve-time Tony Award®-nominated new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner plays the Hobby Center January 2 – 7, 2024 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2023-2024 Season.

Parking Options

· The Hobby Center on-site parking garage is located immediately adjacent to the complex and is accessible from both Rusk and Walker Streets. Self-parking in the garage is $15 per vehicle.

· Valet parking is available in the Hobby Center circle drive on Bagby Street. The current cost is $25. Lexus drivers enjoy complimentary valet parking courtesy of Houston Area Lexus Dealers, subject to availability.