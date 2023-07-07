HOUSTON (KIAH) The people who provide the best dining and cocktail experiences in the state will be honored this weekend.

The Texas Restaurant Awards and Lone Star Bash runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday at 713 Music Hall in Houston.

Tickets are pricey — $150-$225 — but the event’s website promises, “tasty bites, specialty cocktails live music and so much more.”

The evening starts with a cocktail hour that includes an open bar and what event organizers are calling ‘grazing stations.’

There will also be a live longhorn for photo opportunities, custom hat shopping, and a 360-degree photo booth.

After that, the actual awards will be handed out to the, “state’s most exciting leaders in hospitality,” according to the website.

Closing out the night is the Lone Star Bash.

“Enjoy tasty bites from 20+ restaurants, vote for your favorite specialty cocktail from our guest mixologists, network with fellow restaurateurs and enjoy live music from BMI recording artist Jack Ingram,” is how the website describes the party. “There will also be plenty of open bars, and actives to experience.”