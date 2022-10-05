LOS ANGELES (WJBF) — Tia Mowry has announced on Instagram that she and actor Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years, have decided to go their separate ways.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” Mowry wrote on her Instagram page Tuesday. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

According to a People report, Mowry cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing Tuesday. She is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two children, 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo, according to the report.

“I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” Mowry said in her post.

The couple, who were married in 2008, have a prenuptial agreement, People reported.

Mowry is best known for her starring roles on “Sister, Sister” and The Disney Channel’s “Twitches” and “Twitches Too” with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, “The Game,” “Instant Mom,” and Netflix’s “Family Reunion.”

Hardrict has made several guest appearances on several television shows including “Lincoln Heights” and “The CHI,” and he currently stars on “All American: Homecoming.”