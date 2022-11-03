PHILADELPHIA (KIAH) — While the Houston Astros are playing in Philadelphia for the World Series, plenty of celebrities are out to watch the games, although most of them are rooting for the Phillies.

One of them is country music star Tim McGraw, who was caught on video celebrating the Phillies’ win against the Houston Astros at the Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.

Video posted by Nicole Michalik shows both McGraw and his wife, country star Faith Hill, celebrating during the Phillies emphatic 7-0 win in Game 3. The win put the Phillies ahead in the series 2-1.

Credit: Nicole Michalik via Storyful

McGraw was wearing the jersey of his late father Tug McGraw, who played for the Phillies from 1975-1984 and was part of the franchise’s first ever World Series in 1980.

Tug McGraw also has a connection with the Astros, because the Phillies faced the Astros in the 1980 National League Championship Series, which the Phillies won in five thrilling games to advance to the World Series.

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Tug McGraw leaps in victory, after retiring the final Houston Astros batter in the bottom of the tenth inning in Houston, October 11, 1980, to win the fourth game of the National League Championship Series. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

