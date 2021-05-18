TODAY: Find out where to get FREE pizza in Houston for 500 seconds at 5:00 P.M.

HOUSTON (CW39) MOD Pizza is celebrating the opening of its 500th store, so to show their love to customers they are offering free pizza beginning at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 18th.

Beginning at 5:00 P.M. local time, the first 50 people in line at every MOD store will receive a free MOD-size pizza or salad. The special offer lasts for just 500 seconds – starting at 5:00 P.M. until just after 5:08 P.M.*, so grab the whole family and head to MOD!

“It has been an incredible journey to 500 stores, and we can’t wait to show some MOD love to our amazing customers who helped us reach this milestone,” said Scott and Ally Svenson, co-founders of MOD Pizza. “For us it has never really been about the number of stores opened, but rather the number of lives we’ve been able to impact over the years. Each new store opening is a chance to hire more amazing people, deepen our impact and be a force for good in our communities. Today the MOD Squad is 10,000+ strong and growing, and we’ve never been more excited about what lies ahead for MOD!”